Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

The man was shot about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Humboldt Park.

He was shot in the head about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Additional information was not available.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This was the second homicide reported and the third person shot within two days in Humboldt Park, according to Sun-Times data.

