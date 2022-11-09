Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Humboldt Park.
He was shot in the head about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
Additional information was not available.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
This was the second homicide reported and the third person shot within two days in Humboldt Park, according to Sun-Times data.
