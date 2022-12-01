3-year-old boy accidentally shot in Austin home

A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot Thursday inside a home in Austin on the West Side.
A man was holstering a gun about 8:30 p.m. when it accidentally discharged, striking the boy in the shin, Chicago police said.
Fire officials transported the boy from the home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.
