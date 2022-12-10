The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Roseland

The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Roseland
A man shot two suspects who opened fire on him Dec. 10, 2022 in the Loop.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Saturday night in Roseland on the South Side.

The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man upset over TV news story fired guns at family, neighbors before being shot by police: prosecutors
South Side man charged in shootout with Lombard police in which reported accomplice died
Concealed carry license holder wounds 2 suspects in Loop shootout: police
Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens
Man shot to death in Bronzeville
Kim Foxx’s office announces new search warrant policy in wake of botched police raids
The Latest
Notre Dame v USC
College Sports
Just Sayin’: Call the Heisman Trophy what it is — a quarterbacks’ award. But should it be?
Most of the electorate could look harder than it does for the “best” player out there, who might be a linebacker, a cornerback or an offensive tackle.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Zach LaVine knee-management schedule about to be tested with Bulls
LaVine paced himself in early-season back-to-backs, often sitting out of one of the games. But his surgically-repaired left knee continues to look stronger, as does his game. With the schedule picking up the next few weeks, the guard will be tested once again.
By Joe Cowley
 
AP_Player_of_the_Year_Football.jpg
College Sports
USC’s Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy after leading Trojans’ turnaround
Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_108926823.jpg
Sports
Mark Potash: Breaking down the Bears at the bye
What the Bears need to see from Justin Fields — and others — in the final four games of the season to go into 2023 with the arrow pointing up.
By Mark Potash
 
Protesters walk outside boarded-up buildings on North Leavitt Street near the Lincoln Park neighborhood during the 10th annual “Las Posadas,” a procession that was organized by the Logan Square Ecumenical Alliance, Lathrop leaders and Palenque LSNA to demand Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Housing Authority rehabilitate Lathrop Homes and make it available for low-income, Black and Brown families, Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022.
Chicago
Protesters decry ‘broken promises’ on affordable housing at Lathrop Homes
Despite the city revamping 414 units at the Lathrop Homes in 2019, less than a quarter were marked affordable and about 36% were set aside for public housing — which advocates say was done to push out low income residents.
By Zack Miller
 