Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man was shot to death Saturday night in Roseland on the South Side.
The man, 32, was in an alley about 7 p.m. off the first block of West 105th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
