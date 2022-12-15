Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in South Austin

A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while walking in South Austin on the West Side.
The man, age not known, was walking in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when he walked in front of a Subaru SUV, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The police Major Accidents Unit was investigating.
2 people killed in drive-by shooting in Ravenswood, blocks from where 15-year-old boy was shot minutes earlier
The Latest
Experts say there are ways to help loved ones who don’t drink, like having non-alcoholic drink options at gatherings.
In addition to changes in standards for weight control, blood pressure and cholesterol management, the revisions are also intended to address racial disparities in care.
Two drive-by attacks minutes and blocks apart in Ravenswood left two people dead and a 15-year-old boy wounded.
2 people killed in drive-by shooting in Ravenswood, blocks from where 15-year-old boy was shot minutes earlier
In the double shooting, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue when a light-colored sedan pulled up and a person inside opened fire, police said.
In new ‘Murderville’ special on Netflix, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph are the latest ill-prepared celebs winging it through a crime scene with Terry Seattle.