Thursday, December 15, 2022
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in South Austin

The man was in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue when he walked in front of the SUV Wednesday night, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while walking in South Austin on the West Side.

The man, age not known, was walking in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when he walked in front of a Subaru SUV, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The police Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

