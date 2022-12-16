Man charged in fatal September shooting in Morgan Park

A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Morgan Park in September, police said.
Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of killing 30-year-old Kenard Milsap at a backyard gathering, according to Chicago police.
Milsap was shot just after 2 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said.
Owens was charged with first-degree murder after being arrested this week. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
