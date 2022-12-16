The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Man charged in fatal September shooting in Morgan Park

Kenard Milsap, 30, was shot and killed while at a backyard gathering.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Morgan Park in September, police said.

Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of killing 30-year-old Kenard Milsap at a backyard gathering, according to Chicago police.

Milsap was shot just after 2 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said.

Owens was charged with first-degree murder after being arrested this week. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

