Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A boy was shot Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was near a sidewalk about 4:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green Street when someone drove up in a car and a person inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the leg. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

