The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Crime

Man shot, badly wounded outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

The shooting appeared to be related to a double homicide in Gresham less than two hours earlier, according to the Oak Lawn police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, badly wounded outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
A man was shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center Dec. 3, 2022 in Oak Lawn.

A man was shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center Dec. 3, 2022 in Oak Lawn.

Sun-Times file

A 28-year-old man was shot and badly wounded early Saturday outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Oak Lawn police said the man, who was in critical condition, had been with a group of people around 2 a.m. in front of the hospital’s emergency room in the 9400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the left eye.

They said officers saw someone from the group run and placed him in custody after witnesses identified him as the shooter and that they recovered a loaded revolver.

They also said the shooting is believed to be related to a shooting less than two hours earlier in Gresham that left two people dead.

Related

Next Up In News
Man lied to police about shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded: prosecutors
Secretary of State Jesse White honored for decades of community service
Man dead after falling from Dan Ryan overpass in multi-car crash on South Side
3 shot, 2 fatally, while driving in Austin
2 shot to death in Gresham: police
Woman charged in shooting that wounded girl, 12, in Calumet Heights
The Latest
A man allegedly shot and killed a 50-year-old man Aug. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man lied to police about shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded: prosecutors
While Milton Scott left his son unattended, the 3-year-old boy found a gun Scott was holding on to for a friend and shot himself in the leg, Cook County prosecutors said Saturday.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White kneels as the Jesse White Tumbling Team performs during White’s last public appearance in office, held Saturday at the Jesse White Community Center on the Near North Side.
Politics
Secretary of State Jesse White honored for decades of community service
“He may be sunsetting his political career, but he thankfully will be continuing his humanitarian work,” Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said during a sendoff Saturday at White’s namesake community center on the Near North Side.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
North Lawndale’s Jemarje Windfield (3) shoots the ball over Mount Carmel’s Richie Zoller (32).
High School Basketball
Live updates from the Chicago Elite Classic
Scores and highlights from Saturday’s top games, updating live from the Chicago Elite Classic.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin and Tyler Adams of the United States during the World Cup round of 16 match.
Soccer
United States eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands
The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 during the tournament’s knockout rounds.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Taft’s Armin Aliloski (24) and Lane’s Parker Williams (23) scramble for the ball.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 