Man shot, badly wounded outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

A 28-year-old man was shot and badly wounded early Saturday outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Oak Lawn police said the man, who was in critical condition, had been with a group of people around 2 a.m. in front of the hospital’s emergency room in the 9400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the left eye.

They said officers saw someone from the group run and placed him in custody after witnesses identified him as the shooter and that they recovered a loaded revolver.

They also said the shooting is believed to be related to a shooting less than two hours earlier in Gresham that left two people dead.