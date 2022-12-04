The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Man shot to death in West Englewood

Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 a.m. while in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death early Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side

Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police did not have details on the shooting, and no further information was available.

