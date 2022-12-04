Man shot to death in West Englewood

A man was shot to death early Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side
Clarence Williams, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 3:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Hoyne Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago police did not have details on the shooting, and no further information was available.
