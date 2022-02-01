 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4 shot Monday in Chicago

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Morgan Park.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two teenage boys were shot Jan. 29, 2022 in Little Village.
Four people were shot Jan. 31, 2022, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

Four people were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Chicago.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The teen boy was walking on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the leg and a family member drove him to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Four people were killed, and sixteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend citywide.

