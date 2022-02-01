 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 taken into custody after woman carjacked in Edgewater

About 10:50 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue, when three males approached her and took the keys to her 2015 Lincoln sedan before fleeing.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago police squad car was struck December, 11, 2021 in Park Manor.
Two males were taken into custody Jan. 31, 2022, after a woman was carjacked in Edgewater.
Two people were taken into custody Monday night, after a woman was carjacked in Edgewater on the North Side.

About 10:50 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue, when three males approached her and took the keys to her 2015 Lincoln sedan before fleeing, Chicago police said.

Hours later, about 12:50 a.m., two of the three males were placed into custody in the 7000 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said. The woman was not injured.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.

