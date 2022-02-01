2 dead in Grand Crossing triple shooting; SWAT team called to the block

A 67-year-old woman died in a shooting that also killed a man and wounded another Tuesday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

There was an ongoing standoff with a SWAT team on the block, but police would not say if it was related to the shooting.

The three were shot around 6 a.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was found with gunshot wounds to her arm and hand, and a 42-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Another man, 55, was shot in his face and taken to the same hospital and stabilized, police said.

Additional details were not released.

Police reported no arrests.