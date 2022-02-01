16-year-old girl shot in Albany Park

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Just before 10 a.m., she was outside with a boy, 16, in the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where her condition was stabilized, police said. The boy was not injured.

The shooters fled the scene, according to police. There was no one in custody.