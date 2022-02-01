 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

16-year-old girl shot in Albany Park

She was outside with a boy, 16, in the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Feb. 1, 2022, in Albany Park.
A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Feb. 1, 2022, in Albany Park.
Getty File Photo

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Just before 10 a.m., she was outside with a boy, 16, in the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where her condition was stabilized, police said. The boy was not injured.

The shooters fled the scene, according to police. There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

History is a journey we all must take together

Black History Month arrives with American history under assault all around the country.

By Neil Steinberg

Jimmy Johnson, renowned Chicago bluesman, guitarist, dead at 93

The Harvey resident ‘was one of those great musicians whom you could identify by hearing just one note of his voice or one note of his guitar,’ said Bruce Iglauer, founder of Alligator Records.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Hate crime charges filed against man accused of painting swastikas on synagogue and on grounds of Jewish high school

Shahid Hussain, 39, from Niles, faces four counts of a hate crime as well as charges of criminal damage and defacement.

By Tom Schuba

LISTEN: Previewing Glenbard West-Sierra Canyon and the city tournament | No Shot Clock, Episode 133

This week’s feature segment is all previews. We take a look at the recently revealed Public League playoff bracket and then talk all about the two big shootouts this weekend at Wintrust and UIC.

By Michael O'Brien

Riverdance cast boasts first Black female dancer

Morgan Bullock is part of a sisterhood of women who have recently shattered barriers on American stages. Riverdance arrives at the Rosemont Theatre in June.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer

2 dead, 1 wounded in Grand Crossing attack — second shooting on block in two weeks

One of the victims was a 67-year-old woman, police said.

By David Struett