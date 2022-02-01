 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman stabbed to death in South Loop condo; person in custody

The woman, 32, was stabbed in her chest in an apartment in the 1900 block of South State Street, authorities said.

By David Struett
A person was being questioned by police after a woman was found stabbed to death in the South Loop Monday.

The woman, 32, was stabbed in her chest in a condominium in the 1900 block of South State Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives, police said Tuesday afternoon. No charges have been filed.

