Woman killed, security guard injured in shootout near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on South Side

The woman, 59, was caught in the crossfire and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was shot and killed and a security guard injured in a shootout near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters Feb. 1, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was shot and killed and a security guard injured Tuesday afternoon in a shootout near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on the South Side.

The woman, 59, was caught in the crossfire after a male shot at a 34-year-old security guard who then fired back about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 35th Street p.m., Chicago police said.

She was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

The security guard was also taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his leg, and was listed in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Area detectives were investigating.

