A man was shot while driving near the Field Museum Tuesday night on the Near South Side.

The man, 19, was driving south in the 1400 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:15 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the left side of his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.