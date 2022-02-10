 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed, 4 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attacks happened in South Shore and Park Manor.

By Sun-Times Wire
Six people were shot, two fatally, Feb. 9, 2022 in Chicago.
Two people were killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A man was killed in the South Shore neighborhood around 12:40 p.m. He was shot in the chest near a sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 68th Street, Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was around 30 years old, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
  • A man was killed and a woman wounded in Park Manor on the South Side around 8 p.m. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was inside a gas station in the 100 block of East 71st Street when a group approached and opened fire, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A woman, 22, standing nearby was struck in the calf. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
  • An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon in the 3600 block of West 59th Street, on the border of West Elsdon and West Lawn, police said. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At least two others were wounded in shootings Wednesday.

Twelve people were shot, four fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

