Man charged with killing South Side dance coach whose studio was a safe space for children

Murder charges have been filed in a shooting last year that killed a South Side dance coach whose studio served as a safe space for children.

Diontay Kimberly, 31, was identified by police and the man who shot and killed Verndell Smith on May 19, Chicago police announced Friday.

Kimberly, of the West Pullman neighborhood, is charged with murder and expected to appear for a court hearing later Friday.

Smith was killed while walking near his studio in Park Manor, police said. The driver of a silver SUV pulled into the parking lot and opened fire in the 7400 block of South King Drive, hitting Smith in the leg, arm, forehead and torso, police said then.

Paramedics took Smith, 32, to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives were reviewing surveillance video, and the shooter’s motive was unclear, police said then.

Although partially deaf, Smith “found his voice” through dancing, his sister LaToya Smith told the Sun-Times last spring. He opened a dance studio, the Ultimate Threat Dance Organization, that he considered a safe space for the children.

“He wanted to give other children an outlet to forget their struggles in life,” LaToya Smith said then. “People came in the door not knowing how to dance. And they left, as we’d say, ‘the coldest in Chicago.’ ”

“My brother was a giver,” she said, not only instilling a passion for dancing but helping his students any way he could.

Verndell was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and moved to Chicago at age 6. He was influenced by R&B and the dance moves of Usher, Chris Brown, B2K and Michael Jackson, according to his Bud Billiken Parade biography.

LaToya Smith said she hopes her brother is remembered for his determination and for his dreams.

“He had a disability, the fact he couldn’t hear, and he continued to push through,” she said. “I want people to go after your dreams. He wanted to be a rapper, and at age 31, he started to rap again. It’s never too late.”