Man charged with shooting into Wicker Park bar that left one seriously wounded

Daveon Montgomery was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the person who fired shots into The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave., that seriously wounded a 29-year-old man.

By Sun-Times Wire
Daveon Montgomery was arrested Feb. 10, 2022.
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after firing shots into a bar in Wicker Park, leaving one injured.

Daveon Montgomery was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the person who fired shots into The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave., that seriously wounded a 29-year-old man, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the eye and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Montgomery was charged with one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, police said.

He is expected in bond court Saturday.

