One person was dead after crashing into a median Saturday morning in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

A man was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala south in the 12200 block of Avenue O about 2:20 a.m. when he crashed into a median, causing the car to catch on fire, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Major Accidents Unit were investigating.