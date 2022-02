A 16-year-old girl was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

The girl was walking on the sidewalk about 11:05 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Gilbert Court when a male she knew fired shots, striking her in the leg, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.