2 killed, 16-year-old girl among 2 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

The fatal shootings occurred in Woodlawn.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were killed and 13 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
Two people were killed and a 16-year-old girl was among two others wounded in shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.
Two people were killed and a 16-year-old girl was among two others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

  • Two men were killed in separate attacks Saturday evening in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 6:40 p.m., a 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. At the same time, another male, whose age was unknown, was found in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.
  • A 16-year-old girl was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. The girl was walking on the sidewalk about 11:05 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Gilbert Court when a male she knew fired shots, striking her in the leg, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

At least one other person was wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

Three people were killed and five teens were among 22 others wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.

