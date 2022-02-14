 clock menu more-arrow no yes
String of weekend robberies reported near U. of C.

University police say the five incidents occurred within 36 hours.

By Sun-Times Wire
A string of robberies occurred over the weekend near the University of Chicago on the South Side, according to a statement from police at the university.
Sun-times file

On Friday, about 6:40 p.m., a person was walking north on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Greenwood Avenue when they had their wallet taken, the statement said.

About five minutes later, a second person was walking off-campus in the 1100 block of East 55th Street when someone exited a dark SUV and took a cell phone from the victim’s pockets, police said. The suspect returned to the SUV and the vehicle drove north on South University Avenue, the statement said.

Several hours later, early Saturday morning, two people were walking in the 5300 block of South Dorchester Avenue when they were approached from behind by three armed suspects, police said. The suspects took wallets, phones and a Goose Down jacket before driving south on Dorchester Avenue in an unknown vehicle, authorities said.

About 10:50 p.m., Saturday, four people were walking off-campus in the 900 block of East 54th Place when they were approached by three armed suspects who exited a parked sedan in the alley, police said. The suspects then took coats, wallets and cell phones before driving off, officials said.

Around 20 minutes later, two people were walking in the 5400 block of South East View Park when four armed suspects approached them from a silver sedan, police said. The suspects took a laptop, car keys and a tote bag before driving off, officials said.

University police say the robberies may be related.

University and Chicago police are investigating.

