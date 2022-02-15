 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with starting shootout near police headquarters that killed grandmother

Elbert Duncan, 47, faces one count of aggravated battery in the exchange of gunfire that killed Bobbye Johnson.

By Sophie Sherry

A man has been charged with starting a shootout with a security guard, who fired back and fatally struck a grandmother near Chicago police headquarters earlier this month.

Elbert Duncan, 47, faces a count of aggravated battery for his role in the exchange of gunfire Feb. 2, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

The guard, Victor Brown, has already been charged with firing the shots that killed 55-year-old Bobbye Johnson.

The night of the shooting, Duncan was arguing with Brown outside Wood’s Food & Liquor in the 200 block of East 35th Street.

Duncan placed his hands in his jacket and fired once through his pocket, striking Brown in the leg, prosecutors said at Brown’s bond hearing.

Duncan fled and was already a block away when Brown opened fire on the busy strip, prosecutors said.

Brown missed Duncan and hit Johnson, 55, as she walked to a bank, prosecutors said. Johnson later died.

Family said she “loved God, loved church, loved her grandkids.”

Duncan was scheduled to appear in bond court later Tuesday.

