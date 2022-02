A man was shot while waiting at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 65, was waiting at a bus stop in the 2800 block of West Harrison Street about 3:25 p.m. when a car passed by and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.