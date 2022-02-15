 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old boy allegedly assaults mother, steals SUV and causes fatal crash in Gary: police

Police were on the scene of the crash about 8:15 a.m. at East 39th Avenue and Georgia Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted his mother and caused a fatal crash with her SUV Feb. 15, 2022 in Gary.
A 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted his mother, stole her Chevy SUV and caused a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Gary, Ind., according to Lake County police.

About 8:15 a.m., Gary police requested the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Unit for a fatal crash at East 39th Avenue and Georgia Street, police said.

A preliminary report suggested that the SUV was going north at a high speed when it struck the door of a Hyundai Elantra wagon going west near the intersection, officials said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The boy was taken to a Chicago hospital, where he was in serious condition, authorities said.

Police believe the boy struck his mother in the head with a brick during a domestic incident before driving off in the SUV.

Gary police are investigating other circumstances in the case.

