 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

4 shot, 1 fatally in Joliet

Police found multiple people shot about 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Francis Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Sept. 9, 2020, in Burnside.
One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Feb. 15, 2022 in Joliet.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Joliet.

Police found three men shot about 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Francis Street, officials said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, Joliet police said.

The other two men were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A fourth shooting person later arrived at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police suspect the four were shot while walking in the 700 block of Francis Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Mayor Lightfoot should make her case to the Bears — but keep taxpayers’ money out of it

Chicagoans should not be put on the hook to keep a $4 billion sports franchise from skipping town.

By CST Editorial Board

Beecher beats Momence, breaking a 51-year-old school record for wins

Beecher coach Tyler Shireman has been telling his team for the past few years that if they kept winning, fans would eventually come out to watch them play.

By Michael O'Brien

Decision on Southeast Side metal shredder permit expected this week

City health officials said Tuesday night they plan to release a report that outlines the environmental, health and quality of life impacts of adding another source of pollution to an industrial area.

By Brett Chase

Face rule slapped down — Panel rejects Pritzker’s attempt to reintroduce emergency mask mandate for schools

The decision by the bipartisan legislative oversight committee appears to temporarily suspend the emergency rule for schools across the state. Republicans called it a rejection of "Pritzker’s tyrannical reign," but the governor’s office argued "masks are the best way to preserve in-person learning and keep children and staff safe."

By Taylor Avery

15-year-old boy allegedly assaults mother, steals SUV and causes fatal crash in Gary: police

Police were on the scene of the crash about 8:15 a.m. at East 39th Avenue and Georgia Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois gamblers bet nearly $61 million on Super Bowl — leaving sportsbooks, state in the black, but two casinos seeing red

More than $7 billion has been wagered statewide since legal sports betting launched less than two years ago.

By Mitchell Armentrout