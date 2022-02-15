4 shot, 1 fatally in Joliet

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Joliet.

Police found three men shot about 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Francis Street, officials said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, Joliet police said.

The other two men were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A fourth shooting person later arrived at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police suspect the four were shot while walking in the 700 block of Francis Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.