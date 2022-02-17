 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with killing 15-year-old boy in West Town

Tremell Neloms was arrested Wednesday in Calumet City for the murder of Caleb Westbrook Jan. 18 in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in a Jan. 18, 2022 shooting.
An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in a Jan. 18, 2022 shooting.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month in West Town.

Tremell Neloms was arrested Wednesday in Calumet City for the fatal shooting of Caleb Westbrook on Jan. 18 in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, Chicago police said.

Neloms, 18, approached the teen and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Neloms was charged with first-degree murder, police said. He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

Tremell Neloms, 18
Tremell Neloms, 18
Chicago police

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: My cousin’s with an abusive man, and I worry about her

The rude boyfriend belittles her constantly and moved her far away from the family that loves her.

By Abigail Van Buren

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes Olympics with no individual medals

Last chance at medal ends after she skis out of slalom portion of the combined

By Howard Fendrich | AP

U.S. women’s hockey team settles for silver after 3-2 loss to Canada

Canada won Olympic gold for the fifth time in seven chances

By John Wawrow | AP

Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Northwestern can’t keep up with No. 5 Purdue

Robbie Beran had 13 points for Wildcats in losing effort

By Jay Cohen | AP

Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers and Thornton grab a statement win in overtime at Kenwood

The game had a mix of high school and club basketball importance. The final shot of the game came down to Darius Robinson, who transferred from Thornton to Kenwood this fall.

By Michael O'Brien