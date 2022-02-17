Man charged with killing 15-year-old boy in West Town

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month in West Town.

Tremell Neloms was arrested Wednesday in Calumet City for the fatal shooting of Caleb Westbrook on Jan. 18 in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue, Chicago police said.

Neloms, 18, approached the teen and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Neloms was charged with first-degree murder, police said. He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.