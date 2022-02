A 15-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was outside about 9:10 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Paulina Street when a black Chevrolet drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.