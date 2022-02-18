Man charged with shooting and killing driver at red light in Old Irving Park

A man was charged with shooting and killing another man at a red light last December in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Richard Robinette, 35, was stopped at a red light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when Hader Garcia, 18, allegedly opened fire from a black SUV, striking him in the chest and right side, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He then struck a parked car a block away, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Garcia was arrested by officers Thursday in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue.

He was expected to appear in court Friday.