 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with shooting and killing driver at red light in Old Irving Park

Hader Garcia, 18, was arrested in Albany Park for the murder of Richard Robinette, 35, at a red light in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was order held without bail for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with an ax Dec. 31, 2021.
A man was arrested Thursday for the murder of a man at a red light last December in Old Irving Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man was charged with shooting and killing another man at a red light last December in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Richard Robinette, 35, was stopped at a red light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when Hader Garcia, 18, allegedly opened fire from a black SUV, striking him in the chest and right side, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He then struck a parked car a block away, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Garcia was arrested by officers Thursday in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue.

He was expected to appear in court Friday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

If Blackhawks do trade Marc-Andre Fleury, which teams are possibilities?

Despite all the appealing things about Fleury, it won’t be easy for the Hawks to make a trade work.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: Biased grandmother gives girl more gifts than her brothers get

The children’s mom is concerned about the way her mother-in-law plays favorites.

By Abigail Van Buren

How sexual misconduct scandal at Evanston city beaches emerged

In text messages to a manager, a former lifeguard described being assaulted by him while unconscious. More than 50 female current or former beach workers came forward last year with accusations of sexual abuse and harassment.

By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago

House Speaker Chris Welch aiming to get a relative elected, as his predecessor Michael Madigan did

And ShawnTe Raines-Welch isn’t the only clout candidate running in the suburban judicial district, which also includes relatives of lobbyist Al Ronan and Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

By Robert Herguth
Play

A former priest who helps LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers

By Monika Wnuk | AARP Illinois

3 children, 3 adults hospitalized after carbon monoxide detected in Back of the Yards home

By Sun-Times Wire