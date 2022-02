An 8-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Brighton Park on the South Side.

The boy and a 19-year-old man were traveling in a car around 7:50 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them in the 2600 block of West 39th Place and someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the left buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 19-year-old was not injured.

No one was in custody.