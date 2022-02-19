1 dead after being struck by gunfire while in car on Far South Side

One person was dead after being struck by gunfire while in a car Friday evening in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was in a car about 6:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Harper Avenue when he was struck in the head by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No one was in custody.