A man was found fatally shot Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head about 5:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released, but an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.