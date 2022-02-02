 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mother, older brother charged with 6-year-old’s death could face life sentence

Damari Perry, 6, was found dead Jan. 8 near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, after being falsely reported missing days earlier by his mother and his sibling.

By Sun-Times Wire
Damari Perry North Chicago police

Lake County prosecutors announced they will seek a possible life sentence for a mother and older brother charged with killing 6-year-old Damari Perry last month in a “‘brutal and heinous” manner.

Perry’s mother, Jannie Perry, and brother Jeremiah Perry, 20, were both indicted on eight counts of murder, aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death, among other charges, Lake County prosecutors said.

A grand jury found evidence the crime was “exceptionally brutal and heinous,” meaning prosecutors can seek natural-life sentences on the murder charges for both mother and brother, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Damari, 6, was found dead Jan. 8 near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, after being falsely reported missing days earlier by his mother and his sibling.

On Dec. 30, family members forced Damari into a cold shower as punishment, prosecutors alleged during Jeremiah’s bond hearing in January. Damari started vomiting and became unresponsive, prosecutors said.

After he died, the family decided to discard his body in an abandoned building in Gary, Indiana.

Authorities later learned family also burned Damari’s remains after his death. Prosecutors may seek up to 60 years for the dismembering charge alone.

“As prosecutors considered the crime scene where Damari died, it became clear that this was a calculated plan against a small child,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart wrote in a statement Wednesday. “The defendants’ stunning failure to seek medical attention demonstrates their intent to end Damari’s life.”

Both Damari’s mother and brother are scheduled to appear in court Monday, Feb. 7 for arraignment.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Feds were investigating Jason Van Dyke in 2014. Why didn’t they charge him?

On the day of his release from prison for the murder of Laquan McDonald, activists are calling for federal charges that could send Jason Van Dyke back to prison.

By Andy Grimm

Jesse Sharkey won’t seek reelection as head of 25,000-member Chicago Teachers Union

The former social studies teacher will step away from CTU leadership when his fourth term ends June 30 and plans to return to the classroom.

By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman

Grandmother known for her gospel singing killed by crossfire between guard and gunman. ‘She loved God, loved church, loved her grandkids.’

Bobbye Johnson, 55, was walking in the 200 block of East 35th Street when she was hit in the chest by one of the dozen or so shots that were fired, according to police.

By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo

Pritzker promises tax relief, education, pension money thanks to ‘smart budgeting’ — but GOP smells ‘election year gimmicks’

The governor’s top advisers say Pritzker’s new spending plan keeps the state on track to end in the black for back-to-back years for the first time in 25 years. But state House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said, "The governor’s budget address is always a wish-list, and this year it’s clear that the governor wishes to be reelected."

By Mitchell Armentrout

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Feb. 3-9

Long Grove’s "Cocoa Crawl," Lyric Opera’s "Verdi’s Voices" concert, and a performance by Trinity Irish Dance Company are among the the entertainment offerings in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

4 men charged in overdose death of ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams

Authorities said that the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products.

By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press