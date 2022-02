A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in South Austin on the West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, 21, laying on the street in the 5400 block of West Walton Street with a gunshot wound to his head about 9:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.