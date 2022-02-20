3 shot at gathering in Old Irving Park

Three people were shot early Sunday morning at a gathering in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Two men and a woman were inside a venue in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road when a gunman entered and opened fire about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

One man, 29, was struck in the chest while the other man, 30, was shot in the left leg, police said. The woman, 30, was shot in the right leg, officials said.

All three were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.