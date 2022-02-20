 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 in custody after man shot and killed after fight inside West Pullman home

The man, 26, was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with a 25-year-old man he knew about 3:50 a.m. inside a house in the 12000 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot and killed Feb. 20, 2022 inside a home on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file

A person was in custody after a man was shot and killed after a fight early Sunday morning inside a home in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 26, was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with a 25-year-old man he knew about 3:50 a.m. inside a house in the 12000 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The suspect had a laceration to his nose and lip, and was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.

Police say the incident was domestic.

