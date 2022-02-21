 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged in fatal shooting inside West Pullman home

Daron Hardy, 25, was arrested in the 12000 block of South Princeton Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

By Sun-Times Wire
Frederick Smith was charged with fatally shooting man November 1, 2021 in Canaryville.
A man was charged with fatally shooting Darnell Hardy Feb. 20, 2022 on the Far South Side.
A man was charged in a fatal shooting following a fight inside a West Pullman home on the Far South Side.

Daron Hardy, 25, was arrested in the 12000 block of South Princeton Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

Darnell Hardy, 26, was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with the 25-year-old about 3:50 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Daron Hardy had a laceration to his nose and lip, and was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.

Daron Hardy was expected to appear in court Monday.

