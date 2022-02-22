 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Young child shot in West Garfield Park

The child, about 3 years old, was shot Tuesday morning at Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A young child was shot Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Authorities were dispatched for a wounded child, about 3 years old, at 8:35 a.m. near Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A Chicago police officer drove the child to Stroger Hospital, he said. The child’s condition was not immediately released.

A police spokeswoman said officers were dispatched for a child shot but could not provide additional information either.

