Young child shot in West Garfield Park

A young child was shot Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Authorities were dispatched for a wounded child, about 3 years old, at 8:35 a.m. near Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A Chicago police officer drove the child to Stroger Hospital, he said. The child’s condition was not immediately released.

A police spokeswoman said officers were dispatched for a child shot but could not provide additional information either.