Woman grazed by bullet in Humboldt Park, drives herself to hospital

She was driving north in the 800 block of North Kedzie Wednesday morning when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Humboldt Park.

The woman, 26, was driving north in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue at 7:10 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in the forehead and went to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

On Wednesday, another woman drove to Stroger after someone opened fire at her car in West Garfield Park and struck a toddler. The 3-year-old boy was struck in his temple and listed in good condition.

