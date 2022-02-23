 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Reckless homicide charges filed in Lower Wacker hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old woman in 2020

Marcel Windham, 21, was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as driver who struck Christine Campbell’s car and continued without stopping, police said.

By David Struett
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with reckless homicide for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman on Lower Wacker Drive in 2020.

Marcel Windham, 21, was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the driver who struck Christine Campbell’s car and continued without stopping, Chicago police said.

Campbell’s Honda collided with Windham’s Buick on Dec. 3, 2020 at an intersection in the 300 block of East Lower Wacker, police have said.

Windham was expected to appear for a court hearing Wednesday. He also faces a count of leaving the scene of an accident.

