 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

6 shot Wednesday in Chicago

A woman and a man were shot after confronting a gunman in the garage of their home in the 8500 block of South Eggleston.

By Sun-Times Wire
Six people were shot Feb. 23, 2022 in Chicago.
Six people were shot Feb. 23, 2022 in Chicago.
Getty File Photo

Six people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday in Chicago.

A woman and a man were shot early Wednesday after confronting a gunman in the garage of their Gresham neighborhood home.

They were in their home in the 8500 block of South Eggleston when they heard a noise coming from their garage around 3 a.m., Chicago police said.

A gunman in the garage opened fire when the man opened the door, police said.

The woman, 36, was struck twice in her arms and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The man, 43, was struck in his calf and listed in good condition.

Two hours later, a delivery driver was shot after thieves struggled to operate the car’s manual transmission.

The man was making a delivery at 5:20 a.m. in the 600 block of East 87th Street in Chatham when three people entered his car, police said. They tried in vain to drive away.

When the 32-year-old delivery driver returned to his car, one of the people opened fire and struck the man in his thigh and shoulder, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Also Wednesday morning, a woman drove herself to a hospital after she was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park.

The woman, 26, was driving north in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue at 7:10 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire, police said.

She was grazed in the forehead and went to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

At least two other people were wounded in citywide shootings.

Eight people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Halyna Hutchins’ husband ‘so angry’ at Alec Baldwin for deflecting blame in cinematographer’s death

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matt Hutchins said.

By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press

Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

By Associated Press

Carjacker steals SUV with three children inside in River West, lets them out a block away

The thief entered a Chevy Equinox that was double-parked and left running in the 800 block of West Superior Street and drove off with the three children in the back seat.

By Sun-Times Wire

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant to open in Chicago

The eatery will join the chef’s first Chicago restaurant, the recently opened Gordon Ramsay Burger.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Dear Abby: Widow leaves man’s siblings out of his memorial service

As the man was dying, he asked his brother to keep his wife and their children in the family, but she doesn’t seem interested.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘Cyrano’: Peter Dinklage a marvel as the master of words, swords — and song

Beautiful musical adaptation of the classic tale resembles a series of Renaissance paintings come to life.

By Richard Roeper