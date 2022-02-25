1 killed, 3 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

One person was killed and three others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning, as he sat in a parked vehicle in Longwood Manor on the South Side. About 11:30 a.m., Dontell Black was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street, when someone approached on foot and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Black was struck multiple times, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 30 minutes later, a man, 20, stepped outside a home in the 4800 block of South Princeton Avenue when he was struck in the right leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 31, was in his car in the 2500 block of South Saint Louis Avenue about 8:55 p.m. when someone opened fire into his car, police said. He was grazed in his face and chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Two others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Six people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.