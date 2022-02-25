14-year-old boy charged with shooting man last year in Logan Square apartment building

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a man last year in a Logan Square apartment building.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the Austin neighborhood after investigators identified him as the gunman in the May 2, 2021, shooting, Chicago police said.

He entered an apartment complex at 4:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Hamlin Avenue and fired shots, police said.

Officers found the man, 25, lying in a hallway with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and face, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy faces a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.