Man found stabbed to death on Kenwood sidewalk

A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The man, 41, was found with several stab wounds around 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the circumstances of the stabbing were under investigation.

No arrests were reported.

The stabbing happened in the 2nd police district, which stretches from 31st Street to the University of Chicago. The district has reported five murders so far this year through Feb. 20, one less murder than during the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Reports of shootings, burglary and theft are all higher than they were in 2021.