Person shot on ramp to I-55 in Forest View

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was shot Feb. 26, 2022 on the Harlem ramp to Interstate 55.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was shot early Saturday morning on the Harlem Avenue ramp to Interstate 55 in Forest View.

Illinois State police responded to the shooting about 1:25 a.m. and found one person shot, State police said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The ramp from Harlem Avenue to I-55 and the expressway’s northbound lanes were closed for investigation about 2:15 a.m. and reopened around 15 minutes later, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

