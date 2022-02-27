1 dead, 2 injured in single-car crash in Hermosa

One person was dead and two others injured after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was going east in the 4500 block of West North Avenue about 1:15 a.m. when he lost control and struck a pole, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Two other men, who were passengers in the car, were also taken to Stroger with unknown injuries, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.