16-year-old charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman Sunday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The teen was part of a group of people who carjacked the 56-year-old woman at gunpoint around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers found the teen inside the woman’s car half an hour later in the 100 block of West 87th Street in Chatham, police said. The boy tried to run away but was arrested.

He was charged with felony aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm, police said. He was also cited for resisting an officer.