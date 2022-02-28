 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Brainerd shooting

He was the third teenager shot in Chicago since Sunday evening.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The teen was shot several times around 5:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street, according to Chicago police.

He was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn police said.

Police reported no arrests.

Two other teens were shot in Chicago since Sunday evening. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Monday near the Grand Red Line Station. A 17-year-old boy was wounded Sunday evening in Grand Crossing.

