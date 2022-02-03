Trial and conviction of ex-cop Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald

Trial and conviction of ex-cop Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald

Trial and conviction of ex-cop Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald

Ex-Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from custody Thursday morning after serving more than three years in prison for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke served under half of an 81-month sentence for the murder of the 17-year-old McDonald in an on-duty shooting on the city’s Southwest Side.

His 81-month sentence was handed down after his 2018 conviction for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each bullet he fired at the 17-year-old McDonald.

Below, read a selection of coverage from the Sun-Times dating back to 2015, when video of McDonald’s murder was first released to the public.