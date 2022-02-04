 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Security guard charged with murder in shootout that killed grandmother near police headquarters on South Side

Bobbye Johnson, 55, was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 35th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit in the chest by one of the dozen or so shots that were fired, according to police.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police work the scene where a 59-year-old woman was killed and a 34-year-old man working security was injured in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A security guard has been charged with murder in a shootout that killed a grandmother near Chicago police headquarters on the South Side Tuesday.

Victor Brown, 34, is accused of exchanging gunfire with a man he had been arguing with around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of East 35th Street. One of the dozen or so shots hit Bobbye Johnson, 55, who was standing nearby, Chicago police said.

Brown was hit in the thigh but kept firing as the other man ran away, at one point grabbing another gun from a concealed carry holder, according to a police report. One of the guard’s shots hit Johnson in the chest, the report said.

Brown — who has a record of felony convictions for domestic battery and armed robbery — had gotten into an argument with the other man on Monday outside Wood’s Food & Liquor on the block, according to police.

The man returned Tuesday and another argument broke out, police said. The man pulled out a gun and fired at Brown, according to police. Brown drew his own gun and fired back, then continued firing from the gun he took from the concealed carry holder.

Two ShotSpotter alerts brought officers to the scene, where as many as 14 rounds had been fired and shell casings could be seen near the store’s entrance. A weapon was recovered, police said.

Cook County court records show Brown has been arrested at least 10 times, including for illegal gun possession, battery, domestic battery and armed robbery. Most of the cases were dropped, but he pleaded guilty to domestic battery in 2015 and armed robbery without a firearm in 2010.

He was given 100 days in Cook County Jail on the first case, and six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the other.

He is now charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

High blood pressure: Knowing signs, symptoms, plus regular checks could save your life

In 2019, more than half a million deaths in the United States had hypertension as a primary or contributing cause, according to the CDC.

By Sandra Guy - For the Sun-Times

Signing day: That’s right, signing day for bass fishing, Antioch’s Tucker Siminak picks McKendree U

Antioch’s Tucker Siminak is the latest area angler to sign a letter of intent to bass fish at McKendree University.

By Dale Bowman

Ex-Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke released from prison for murder of Laquan McDonald — to public outcry for him to be back behind bars

Ex-Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was released from custody Thursday morning after serving more than three years in prison for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

By David Struett, Madeline Kenney, and 1 more

Dear Abby: Should I date others while wife is bedridden with severe dementia?

Man visits her often but also craves companionship and wonder how to explain his situation to a new lady friend.

By Abigail Van Buren

Actor’s tall order: Proving that he’s ‘the right guy’ to play Jack Reacher

At 6-foot-2, Alan Ritchson says he has the height and the humor necessary to inhabit the Army vet from Lee Child’s novels in Amazon series.

By Alicia Rancilio | AP

Will Glenbard West spoil Amari Bailey’s homecoming?

On the surface, Amari Bailey is all Los Angeles. But "home" still means Chicago to Bailey.

By Michael O'Brien